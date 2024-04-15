Anti-BJP government set to be formed at Centre: Trinamool

Jalpaiguri: “Anti-BJP government is all set to be formed at the Centre. BJP is not in a position to win. An anti-BJP, religion-neutral, democratic, progressive government is poised to be formed at the Centre following this Parliamentary election. The reins of that government will be in the hands of Mamata Banerjee. The demands of the people of Bengal will be fulfilled by that government,” Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said at a Press conference at the Jalpaiguri district TMC office on Monday.

Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Constituency candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy, district Trinamool president Mahua Gope, state Trinamool vice-president Jayaprakash Majumdar and others were present at the meeting.

Ghosh criticised the BJP for withholding the money of MGNREGA work and housing schemes and also for boasting about it. “The Centre is supposed to allocate money for MGNREGA work, but the state government is providing that money for the welfare of the people of Bengal,” stated Ghosh.

He referred to the recent storm in Burnish of Jalpaiguri and said: “There was such a big disaster that night the Chief Minister came to Jalpaiguri. However, the Prime Minister came to the election meeting here but did not utter a single word about the storm. In that incident, he did not talk to the victims, go there, or even help. They are just putting up an act. Also, voting for CPI(M) or Congress in Bengal in this election means helping BJP.

BJP wants more candidates to field nominations to divide TMC’s votes thereby benefiting BJP. Therefore, our campaign is aimed at defeating BJP and strengthening Trinamool’s position across Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee has stated that BJP will not cross 200 in this election. That’s why the BJP is afraid. To harass us, BJP leaders are visiting the NIA superintendent’s house and providing a list of TMC leaders, urging their arrest. Additionally, Abhishek Banerjee’s helicopter was searched by Income Tax, yielding nothing. This illustrates BJP’s stance in this election.”

When Kunal Ghosh was asked about Suvendu Adhikari’s statement that he would like to buy, he said: “He wants to keep that house in his family. That’s because Sahajahan is his old acquaintance. There is a photo of Suvendu Adhikari with Shahjahan. Earlier, Shahjahan was with CPI(M), then joined Trinamool with Suvendu.

He might still be helping him because Suvendu was close to Shahjahan. Hence, let’s investigate the matter. Maybe Suvendu wants to buy the friend’s house. Later, when Shahjahan returns from jail, Suvendu would return the secured house to him.”