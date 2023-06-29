Anti-addiction: Rally in association with Bidhannagar Commissioner of Police held

Bobby Chakraborty’s anti-addiction campaign was recognised by West Bengal Police and the CID West Bengal on June 26 which is observed as The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

A rally was organised in association with Bidhannagar Commissioner of Police & IPS Manoj Malaviya, from City Centre -I. More than 3,000 people, including students from schools and 4 Universities took part in the rally. The rally had celebrities like Koel Mallick, Anindya Chatterjee, Ditipriya Roy, Debalina Kumar, Bobby Chakraborty and many more, who were at the forefront of the rally.

Bobby was seen with the banner of his award-winning, global, free-of-cost awareness programm for the youth, against addiction and harmful social trends labelled as ‘I am the king of my own mind’, walking with the students of Adamas University, he is a Member of The International Academic Advisory Board.

The guests were felicitated on stage by IPS, DG & IGP Railways, W. B , and Debasish Roy.

Before leaving Bobby said: “I must thank one person in particular and that is IPS, Indra Chakravorty, who has been a big supporter towards my anti-addiction campaign. I am someone who is actually fighting against addiction in children on a daily basis. I would definitely appeal to the West Bengal Police and C. I. D. Department to help me reach out to every child and young mind out there with my awareness programme.”