Anowarul Hoque murder case: Four accused arrested from Gujarat

Raiganj: In a breakthrough, the Goalpokhar Police have arrested four accused—two men and two women—in connection with the May 18 murder of Anowarul Hoque. The suspects, identified as Md. Lal Miya, Rukshana Khatun, Mohammad Soyel and Shini Sobbi, were apprehended on Saturday from Surat, Gujarat and escorted back by a police team to Islampur late on Sunday evening.

The police report reveals that the accused were evading arrest since the fatal clash at Goabari in Goalpokhar, instigated over a boundary‑wall dispute. Both factions reportedly engaged in a violent altercation involving lethal weapons and stone‑pelting, during which Anowarul sustained grave head injuries.

Following the altercation on May 18, he was initially hospitalised at Kishanganj Medical College. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to a Siliguri nursing home, where he succumbed to his injuries on May 26. His death sparked widespread outrage in the village, prompting demands for swift justice.

An FIR was lodged by Nil Mahammad immediately after the incident. With the accused having fled, the case stalled. Using mobile‑tower data, investigators traced the quartet to a residence in Surat. A special team from Goalpokhar Police Station was dispatched and successfully apprehended Md Lal Miya, his wife Rukshan Khatun and his son and daughter Mahammad Soyel and Shini Sobbi.

Inspector in charge of Goalpokhar Police Station NT Bhutiya confirmed the arrests and stated: “After arresting the accused, we produced them before the Islampur Sub‑Divisional Court on Monday seeking police remand for further investigations.”