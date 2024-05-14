Another sexual misconduct case against Guv: Cops submit report to Nabanna

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has reportedly sent a report to the Nabanna after conducting an enquiry on the allegations of sexual harassment of an Odishi dancer by the West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose.



Sources said a few months ago a woman who is a professional dancer lodged a complaint against Bose alleging that last year she was sexually harassed by the Bengal Governor in Delhi. The woman reportedly claimed that last year she met the Governor who took her to Delhi to perform in a programme.

A relative of Bose from Bengaluru had booked a room in a five-star hotel in Delhi for her. The complaint alleged that Bose sexually harassed her inside the hotel room.

As no case can be registered against the Governor, Kolkata Police has started an enquiry into the matter which was reportedly led by a Deputy Commissioner ranked officer.

After the enquiry was over, Kolkata Police submitted the report at the Nabanna in a sealed envelope. Kolkata Police presently is also conducting an enquiry based on a complaint of molestation against Bose which was filed by a contractual staff of the Raj Bhavan.