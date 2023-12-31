Another Royal Bengal Tiger sighted

The photo of a fully-grown Royal Bengal Tiger was captured on the Forest department’s camera trap in the Buxa Tiger Reserve at 10 am on Sunday. However, foresters cannot confirm whether the tiger photographed today is the same as the one captured previously. A definitive conclusion will only be possible after analysing the tiger stripes in both pictures. Nevertheless, the foresters are excited because the images were taken in two distinct locations within the Buxa Tiger Reserve. The Forest department asserts that the photograph of the tiger on the year-end day has heightened the significance of Buxa Tiger Reserve