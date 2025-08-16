Another road accident in Salt Lake: Delivery agent hurt after car rams scooter, driver held

Kolkata: A food delivery agent was injured in Salt Lake late on Friday night after a private car allegedly rammed into his scooter. According to sources, the accident occurred between 11.30 pm and midnight when the car, moving towards Ramakrishna Island from City Centre-I, hit the scooter from behind. The rider was flung onto the road, while the car skidded out of control and crashed into a divider. Police officials from Bidhannagar North police station rushed to the spot and detained the driver.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver stepped out of the vehicle and assaulted the injured rider. Locals rescued the victim and took him to a nearby hospital. Police said CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to ascertain the sequence of events. On August 13, another accident in Salt Lake claimed the life of a 22-year-old delivery agent, a resident of Hiranmaypur in South 24-Parganas. He was trapped between railings near a bridge connecting Salt Lake and VIP Road, close to Kestopur, after a car, following a collision with another vehicle, hit two motorcycles, broke through a footpath barrier, and caught fire. His trousers got entangled in the railing, preventing him from escaping the blaze. The incident triggered violent protests.