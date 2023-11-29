Another ragging plaint surfaces at Jadavpur Univ

A first-year postgraduate student of Jadavpur University (JU) on Wednesday complained of ragging in the main boys’ hostel to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and varsity authorities.

Stating that he felt insecure and threatened, the Philosophy department student left the hostel on Wednesday. He resided at the CD Block of the main hostel. According to university sources, the student claimed to have been harassed by the senior undergraduate students.

State Education minister Bratya Basu said: “We don’t interfere in the internal matters of the varsity. Later, when the new administrative office holders come to power, if they come to us for any advice then we will give it.”

Three months back, a first year student died after falling from the second floor of Boys’ Main Hostel. The internal inquiry committee report had mentioned that the deceased was a victim of ragging and it was found that ragging has been prevalent at the main boys’ hostel, particularly at the A2 block of Jadavpur University Main Hostel (JUMH).

A university source said that the first-year postgraduate student, in his complaint, mentioned that he was harassed by the senior undergraduate students. The varsity’s teachers’ association have been constantly raising questions over the lack of punishments for the perpetrators in the earlier case.

According to a section of teachers, the lack of steps have emboldened the others. Recently, in a notification, the varsity restricted the entry of six students involved in the student death case who are still in custody, in campus, including the hostels.