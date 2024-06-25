Another person having links with terror outfit held

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police arrested another person from Howrah Railway Station for allegedly having connection with a terror outfit styled as ‘Shahadat’.



Earlier, STF officials had arrested a youth identified as Md. Habibullah who is said to be the head of the ‘Shahadat’ terror module.

Sources reportedly informed that after the network of the Jamat-ul-Mujahideen was exposed in Bengal and India, the terror outfit reportedly got divided into two groups. While one group wanted to follow the terror module of ISIS, the other group decided to follow the path of Al Qaeda.

The leader of the second group Salauddin alias ‘baro bhai’ stayed back in India and started a new organisation. Later, he reportedly got tied up with the Ansar Al Islam which is also a terror outfit in Bangladesh. This Ansar Al Islam is further connected with the terror outfit Al Qaeda.

Recently, three members of the terror outfit Shahadat were reportedly arrested in Bangladesh. The STF officials informed that the members of the group mostly communicate through a cryptic messaging platform, “BiP” and are working secretly with the purpose of spreading terror both in India and Bangladesh. After interrogating Habibullah, cops came to know about Harej Shekh of Mollapara, Mayapur at Nabadwip in Nadia. On Tuesday morning he was arrested from Howrah Railway Station area.