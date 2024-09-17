Another ‘no booking counter’ to come up at Behala Chowrasta Metro Stn

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is set to introduce another ‘No Booking Counter Station’ at Behala Chowrasta Metro Station, increasing the number of such stations from five to six.

This decision is based on the low passenger count at the station. Behala Chowrasta Metro Station is located on the Purple Line between Joka and Majherhat. According to Metro Railway, the average daily passenger count at Behala Chowrasta has been around 124. Due to this low passenger count, the station will become a ‘No Booking Counter Station’ starting Tuesday, September 17.

This means no booking counters will be open for issuing tokens, new Smart Cards, or recharging Smart Cards, and no booking staff will be present. Instead, passengers will need to purchase tokens, Smart Cards, and Paper QR Code Based Tickets from Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machines (ASCRM).

These machines will also allow passengers to recharge their Smart Cards.

ASCRM machines have already been installed at the station, and passengers can also use UPI payment-based ticketing systems with these machines.

Metro Railway Authorities hope that these user-friendly ASCRM machines will enhance the travel experience in Kolkata Metro. The other five existing ‘No Booking Counter Stations’ includes Taratala and Sakherbazar Station on the Purple Line and Kavi Sukanta Station on the Orange Line (Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay).