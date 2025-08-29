Another mortar shell recovered from Ghish River in Malbazar

JALPAIGURI: Yet another mortar shell was recovered from the bed of the Ghish River at Odlabari in Malbazar block on Thursday, triggering panic among locals.

Laborers spotted the object while heading to work and immediately informed the Malbazar police, who rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Preliminary assessments suggest the shell may be a remnant of wartime or a leftover from military exercises.

To confirm whether it is still active, the Army has been alerted. This is the sixth such recovery from the Ghish River.

On earlier occasions, Army teams had defused similar explosives, raising concern over the repeated presence of mortar shells in the area.