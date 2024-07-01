Another man lynched in Hooghly

Kolkata: Within just a few days of three incidents of assault leading to death reported in Kolkata, Salt Lake and Jhargram, another such incident was reported from Tarakeswar in Hooghly district late on Sunday night.



Sources said, on Sunday night, a youth identified Biswajit Manna (23) of Ranabandh area at Paharpur Gram Panchayat in Tarakeswar, a driver by profession, was forcefully taken away by two people on suspicion of being a thief. The accused duo, identified as Bikash Samanta and his son Debkanta Samanta, reportedly claimed that Biswajit had stolen some objects from their residence. It is alleged that Biswajit was assaulted using bamboo sticks and pipes after being tied up with a rope.

When Biswajit did not return till late night, his family members went to the house of Samanta family and found the youth lying unconscious with multiple injuries. Around 2 am on Sunday night, Biswajit was rushed to Tarakeswar Rural Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later. Police have reportedly detained the accused duo and

started a probe.

Meanwhile, cops of Jambani Police Station have arrested two persons in connection with an alleged incident of assault to death in Jhargram. The deceased, Sourav Sau (23) and his friend Akshay Mahato were returning home from Khatkhura area of Jambani on June 22 when they were stopped by a few people and assaulted on suspicion of being thieves. Sau died at the Jhargram Government Medical College and Hospital on Sunday following which police arrested two persons.