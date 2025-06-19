Another infra crumble in BJP-ruled double-engine state: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Assam government after a bridge over the Harang River on the Silchar-Kalain road collapsed early in the morning, just a month after it had been reopened following repairs.

The incident occurred when two overloaded trucks were crossing it.

Referring to the latest incident of bridge collapse, Trinamool Congress mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark when a bridge in Kolkata collapsed in 2016. Modi had called the Kolkata incident “an act of fraud”.

TMC has now posed a similar question to the BJP that the incidents of bridge collapses were “act of frauds”.

“Another infrastructure CRUMBLE in a @BJP4India-ruled Double Engine state. The Harang Bridge in Silchar, inaugurated with great fanfare just weeks ago, has now COLLAPSED. CM @himantabiswa, is this an ‘Act of Fraud,’ as PM @narendramodi himself would say?” TMC asked in its post on X.

Trinamool Congress on Monday also attacked the Centre and Prime Minister Modi, saying this comes after a bridge collapsed in Pune.

“In 2016, PM @narendramodi mockingly coined the phrase “Act of Fraud.”

So here’s our question to him today: Is the bridge collapse in Pune an act of God or an act of FRAUD? Is this the infrastructure revolution you keep boasting about? Let there be, for once, a few drops of genuine tears, Mr. Modi,” TMC had stated last Monday.