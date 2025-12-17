Another in cop net over ‘bid to murder key witness’ in Sandeshkhali violence case

Kolkata: In a major development in the alleged murder attempt on the prime witness of the Sandeshkhali violence case, Bholanath Ghosh, one of the FIR-named accused, Nazrul Molla, was apprehended by the police on Tuesday from the Minakha area.

Nazrul was produced at the Bashirhat sub-divisional court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody for 10 days. Bholanath, a key witness of the Sandeshkhali violence case in which suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh is the prime accused, was travelling to the Basirhat sub-divisional court for a hearing on December 10 morning. He was accompanied by his younger son, Satyajit Ghosh. While travelling, a truck, allegedly violating its lane, collided head-on with Bholanath’s car, causing the vehicle to plunge into a roadside canal. The impact was so severe that the truck also toppled into the water. Satyajit and the car driver Shahnoor Molla were killed in the said incident.

Later, Bholanath lodged a complaint against eight persons, including Nazrul. Though police had arrested two persons earlier, whose names were not in the FIR. Police have come to know that a car was following Bholanath, in which Nazrul is suspected to be present on the day of the incident. The probe is continuing to nab the other accused persons.