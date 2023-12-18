Another held in Netaji Nagar abduction case

Kolkata: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed to probe the Netaji Nagar-Anandapur abduction cum alleged rape case nabbed the co-conspirator from Mumbai on Friday night.



The accused was brought to the city on transit remand on Saturday. Earlier, police had arrested three people, including the mastermind of the plan, Bikram Das in connection with the abduction case. After the SIT led by an assistant commissioner took over the investigation, three more, including a woman, were arrested. While probing, cops found that Bikram has an associate, Sukdeb Sukumar Sutradhar, who was the co-conspirator. Police learnt Sutradhar was hiding in Mumbai. Accordingly, a team was sent to Mumbai and on Friday he was arrested.

On Thursday, police arrested three persons from Bagda identified as Biswanath Das, another Biswanath Das alias ‘Bapi’, and Sushmita Biswas. Sources informed that after kidnapping the trio assaulted the youth against whom a rape complaint was lodged at Anandapur Police Station by a woman.

Earlier, the police had arrested four persons, including Das. It was alleged that on December 4, a youth identified as Subhajit Mondal had raped a woman with whom he had a relation but later broke up. While probing, cops found that Subhajit was missing, suspecting that he had fled. A twist in the situation cropped up when Netaji Nagar Police Station rescued Subhajit and his driver from a flat where they were confined since December 4. Cops of Netaji Nagar Police Station checked the CCTV footage and found that another youth identified as Souvik Das was driving Subhajit’s car in the afternoon on the day of the alleged rape. But, the woman had claimed that she was raped at night. Later Souvik was arrested.