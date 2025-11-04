Another held in Haridevpur shootout case

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has arrested the shooter in Haridevpur shootout and also recovered the firearm.

Police earlier had arrested the first accused identified as Bablu Ghosh with whom the injured woman identified as Mousumi Halder developed a relationship dispute.

On Monday around 6:20 am, Halder was walking along Kalipada Mukherjee Road when Ghosh and another person identified as Bappa Das allegedly opened fire at her and fled. Local residents rushed the injured woman to MR Bangur Hospital, where she was admitted.

Police, while questioning the witnesses, came to know that Ghosh had fled in a car. During the probe police while tracing the vehicle’s registration number, police contacted its owner and came to know that the car was headed towards Panchla in Howrah. A team was immediately dispatched and alerts were issued across the city. The car was later intercepted near the PTS area, where Ghosh was found inside and arrested.

After grilling Ghosh, cops came to know about Das who is a friend of his. Later, police on Monday night picked up Das from his hideout in Ballygunge. The firearm was also recovered. Police came to know that Das reportedly assured Ghosh that he would shoot Halder.