Another held in Garden Reach tragedy

Kolkata: Police on Sunday night arrested another person in connection with the Garden Reach building collapse incident. According to sources, the arrested person was identified as Sheikh Ripan of Bakultala in Jibantala of South 24-Parganas, a mason by profession.

It is also alleged that Ripan was also the labour contractor for the said building that had collapsed in Garden Reach. Police reportedly claimed that in the absence of a proper plan, Ripan in consultation with the promoter was constructing the building without following the proper construction process. Earlier, the police had arrested promoter Md. Wasim and one of the land owners Md Sarfaraz alias Pappu in connection with the case. Mpost