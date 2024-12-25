Another held in fake passport case

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested another person in connection with the case of obtaining Indian passports using fake documents on Wednesday morning.

The accused identified as Moktar Alam of Chhoto Jagulia at Duttapukur in North 24-Parganas was picked up from his residence on Wednesday around 5:15 am. During a search, police found several ATM cards and original PAN cards of different persons. With the arrest of Moktar, the figure has reached six.

Earlier on Monday, while conducting a search operation at the residence of one of the accused, Samaresh Biswas, police found several forged Aadhaar and voter cards along with formats for making the cards and a list of names and addresses. Cops suspect that the names and addresses were kept ready for use while making forged Aadhaar and voter cards. Cops have come to know that Samaresh started his illegal activities by arranging illegal passage for the infiltrators into India and providing fake documents. Police are further probing to find out the others involved in the racket.

It may be mentioned that while probing a case registered at the Bhowanipore Police Station based on a complaint submitted by a cop of the SCO of Kolkata Police, it was found that several Indian passports were issued that were obtained based on forged documents.