‘Another heatwave spell to hit South Bengal dists in a few days’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that a heatwave situation may prevail in south Bengal districts in a few days from now.



The mercury will go up by 5 degrees in the next 5 days in south Bengal. Hot weather is likely to prevail.

The MeT office said that the weather will mostly stay dry. Some of the North Bengal districts may receive rainfall in the next few days. However, there may be scattered rainfall in some pockets in the coastal regions. Many of the South Bengal districts may witness the highest temperature at 40 degrees Celsius on the weekend.

Kolkata is expected to touch 38 degrees Celsius in the weekend while the western districts may touch 42. Kolkata registered the lowest temperature of the day at 27.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday while the highest temperature was recorded at 34.2 degree Celsius. Almost all the south Bengal districts had undergone heatwave for more than 15 days earlier.

A western disturbance will enter Western parts of the country on May 17. A low pressure has formed in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam and Karnataka. In another significant development, the southwest monsoon is likely to enter the country early as it is expected to advance into the South Andaman Sea on May 19.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea region by the end of this week.

If realised, this would make a timely onset of the monsoon over the South-east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood areas. The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of the Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands

around May 19.

The normal date for the monsoon onset over Kerala is June 1.