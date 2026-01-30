Another died in Bengal over ‘SIR anxiety’

Kolkata: In a fresh incident linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process in West Bengal, a 70-year-old man from Polba in Hooghly district, identified as Sheikh Ismail, died amid what his family describes as anxiety and stress caused by the SIR hearing notice.

According to relatives, Ismail had been deeply worried about potential issues with his documentation after receiving the SIR notice and had been mentally strained in the days leading up to his death.

The elderly man was taken to a local hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and was later shifted to a Kolkata hospital, where he succumbed to his condition on Wednesday.

His family members have pointed to the stress surrounding the SIR process as a key factor in his deteriorating health, a claim that echoes several other similar incidents reported across the state.

This comes amid growing concerns over the psychological toll the SIR exercise is having on residents, particularly older citizens and vulnerable communities, who fear disenfranchisement or complications from procedural notices.