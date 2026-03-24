Another death in RG Kar Hosp creates row, forensic probe deepens in lift tragedy case

Kolkata: A 61-year-old patient, Biswajit Samanta, died after collapsing at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday, creating a fresh row at the hospital. The family members of the deceased have alleged that the patient, in a critical condition, was made to walk to a pay-and-use toilet, citing lack of a trolley



or wheelchair.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and launched an investigation. The patient had been admitted to the trauma care unit in the early hours following breathing difficulties and bleeding from the nose. The family members of the victim claimed that doctors provided initial treatment but asked the family to wait for further admission procedures. As the patient was required to use the toilet, he was reportedly directed to go to a toilet outside the trauma centre.

The deceased’s son alleged that repeated requests for a trolley or wheelchair were ignored and hence they had to make the patient walk. The patient then collapsed on the first floor of the toilet complex and was rushed back to the emergency ward, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, forensic experts visited the RG Kar hospital trauma care centre on Monday for the second day in a row to probe the lift mishap incident that claimed the life of a 39-year-old youth, Arup Banerjee.

On Sunday, the forensic experts checked the switches and sensors of the lift, while police seized the duty registers of the liftmen and security personnel. The forensic experts reportedly came to know that often the power supply to the lift malfunctions and it stops working. Also, forensic experts are almost sure that the sensor of the lift was not working, as in case any obstruction comes between the doors, they open again. In the incident, despite Banerjee getting stuck between the doors, the lift started ascending as someone from the upper floor had pressed the call button.

Sources informed that the Kolkata Police is sending a letter to the PWD seeking clarification about the lift operations and details of the lift’s health check-up.

On the other hand, the Calcutta High Court on Monday admitted a PIL seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Banerjee. The plea raised concerns over safety standards in public healthcare institutions. The petitioner, an advocate, contended that the incident reflected a failure to implement assurances given by the state before the Supreme Court during earlier proceedings on safety in government hospitals.