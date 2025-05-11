Another booked for ‘terror activities’ linked with JMB

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has arrested another person from Diamond Harbour area for suspected involvement in the terror activities.

The accused Abbas Uddin Molla was picked up from his residence on Saturday.

Earlier, STF officials had arrested two persons, Ajmal Hossain of Nalhati and Saheb Ali Khan of Murarai, for their alleged involvement in dissemination of seditious and jihadi activities and propagating the ideology of banned terror outfit JMB.

Late on Thursday night, two teams of the STF raided the residence of Hossain and Khan in Nalhati and Murarai. During the raid, police learnt they were part of a terror module which works to spread propaganda against the Indian government and harm the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Several people were being targeted by them. The duo were given the task to recruit and motivate Muslim youths to join the terror organisation and radicalise them with a view to wage war against the Indian government. Police also informed that the duo, along with their associates, tried to procure firearms and planned to prepare explosives in order to propagate and practice the ideology of ‘Ghazwatul Hind.’

The sleuths learnt that Hossain earlier tried to sneak into Bangladesh in connection with jihadi activities. It was also found that Hossain has connections with the counterparts of the terror outfit in other parts of the subcontinent.