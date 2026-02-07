Kolkata: After Rs 6.5 lakh was recovered from 2 operatives linked to Hriday Pal, a close aide of BJP MP Soumitra Khan, TMC alleged that BJP’s corruption comes to light once again.



TMC has also alleged that the money sourced from illegal sand operations hints at “larger corruption” chains. In a post on X, TMC stated: “Another BJP corruption scandal comes to light. ₹6.5 lakh in cash was recovered in Purba Bardhaman from two operatives linked to Hriday Pal, a close aide of BJP MP Saumitra Khan.”

It further wrote: “The money, sourced from illegal sand operations, points to a much larger corruption chain operating under BJP’s patronage.

From local rackets to parliamentary corridors, this incident reinforces what Bengal already knows, BJP thrives on corruption, shielding its own while pretending to preach morality.

This incident lays bare BJP’s real model: LOOT ON THE GROUND, SILENCE AT THE TOP.”

TMC stated: “Saumitra Khan and his inner circle cannot escape accountability for this brazen misuse of power. They must answer!”

Trinamool also accused the BJP of shielding monsters and protecting the accused.