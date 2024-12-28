Another Bangladeshi held in Park Street area with forged documents

Kolkata: Within a month of the arrest of a Bangladeshi national from a hotel in Park Street, another Bangladeshi citizen was arrested from the same area on Thursday night.

Police found several forged Indian documents including Aadhaar and PAN cards etc. Acting on a tip-off, Park Street Police Station’s cops were waiting for the suspect in the vicinity of Marquis Street.

Around 11 pm, the suspect was spotted and subsequently intercepted by the police. When asked for his identity documents, the accused produced an Aadhaar and a PAN card. However, police detained him for interrogation. During grilling, the accused Md. Abidur Rahaman confessed that he belongs to Narail in Bangladesh. He confessed that the Indian documents he produced were forged. He was arrested and a case was registered against under sections of BNS and Foreigners’ Act. Police are trying to find out from whom Rahaman obtained the forged Aadhar card. On November 29, a Bangladeshi national Selim Matabbar was arrested from a hotel in the Park Street area. He was working and living at the hotel under the alias ‘Ravi Sharma’s and had arranged an Indian passport under that name. Police learnt he had entered India from Nadia district two years ago in an illegal manner with the help of a local middleman. He somehow managed to procure an Indian passport, mentioning Rajasthan as his birthplace. He also told police he is originally from Madaripur, Bangladesh where was well-connected with one of the political parties of Bangladesh, BNP.

The arrest of two Bangladeshi nationals within a month from the Park Street area has become a major cause of concern for the cops.