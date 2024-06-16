Another arrested in Raniganj jewellery shop robbery

Kolkata: Another accused in the Raniganj jewellery shop robbery case was arrested on Saturday.

The arrested person, identified as Sashikant Mali, was produced at the Asansol Court on Sunday and remanded to police custody for 12 days. Mali, a resident of Andal, was the tipper for the robbers. Among the seven robbers, the mastermind Sonu Singh is a resident of Malitola at Ramgarh in Siwan district of Bihar. He is also a childhood friend of Sashikant but due to professional reasons, Sashikant moved to Andal. When Sonu planned the robbery, Sashikant allegedly helped him by providing shelter to his friend and the other robbers. Sashikant introduced them as his relatives from Bihar.

During the probe, cops learnt about Sashikant. On Saturday, he picked him up from his place of stay. On June 9, seven robbers robbed a retail jewellery chain outlet in Raniganj.

While the robbery was afoot, a sub inspector (SI) of Asansol Durgapur Police, Meghnad Mondal who was in the area for personal reasons, suspected something fishy and was waiting for the robbers to come out with his service revolver. When the robbers came out, he fired and one bullet hit a robber on his waist.

Later, Asansol Durgapur Police in assistance with Jharkhand Police nabbed two robbers identified as Suraj Kumar Singh and Sonu. After a few days another robber identified as Nagendra Yadav was arrested as well.