Another arrested in Malda

Malda: The Malda police have arrested a second individual in connection with the ongoing misappropriation of tablet funds that has shaken the district as well as the state. The arrest follows the unearthing of a statewide scam involving the misappropriation of funds meant for the purchase of tablets for students across schools. In Malda, three schools have been affected by this scam.

The scam came to light after several students reported that their tab money had been siphoned off and deposited into unknown accounts.

On Monday night, the police tracked down and arrested Sabbir Alam, 28 from Kazi Basti area of Islampur in North Dinajpur district. Alam, whose bank account allegedly received the

misappropriated tab funds, was taken into custody by the police.

The authorities claim that Alam withdrew the funds from his account after they were deposited. However, Alam denied the charges, asserting that he is innocent and has been falsely implicated.

On the way to court, Alam said: “I am not involved in the scam. My account was supposed to be credited with money from land matters but someone deposited the misappropriated funds into it. It’s a conspiracy hatched against me.”

Earlier, the Malda police had arrested one Manojit Barman, a primary school teacher of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district in connection with the embezzlement of funds of Kendpukur High School in the Habibpur Block. During interrogation, police came across the names of several other individuals. Sabbir Alam was presented before the Malda District Court on Tuesday with police seeking his remand.