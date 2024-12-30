Another arrested in fake Indian passport document case

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police made its seventh arrest in the case of obtaining Indian passports using fake documents late on Saturday night from Gaighata area of North 24-Parganas.

The arrested accused Manoj Gupta of Shil Para in Thakurpukur was picked up from the house of another person at Chandpara of Gaighata in North 24-Parganas. Police were tracking Gupta for the past several days following interrogation of the accused persons arrested earlier. It was learnt that Gupta was one of the masterminds of the racket that was arranging original Indian passports obtained using fake documents. The racket used to be run in the guise of a travel agency. Another employee of this travel agency was

arrested before. Earlier, police arrested six persons, including a college student and his father Ripan Biswas and Samaresh Biswas. While conducting a search operation at the residence of Samaresh, police found several forged Aadhaar and voter cards along with formats for making the cards and a list of names and addresses.

Cops learnt that the names and addresses were kept ready for use while making forged Aadhaar and voter cards. Cops further learnt that Samaresh started his illegal activities by arranging illegal passage for the infiltrators into India and providing them with fake documents. Police are trying to find out the others involved

in the racket.While probing a case registered at the Bhowanipore Police Station based on a complaint submitted by a cop of the SCO of Kolkata Police, it was found that several Indian passports were issued that were obtained based on forged documents.