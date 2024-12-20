Another arrested by CID in child trafficking case

Kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested another person in connection with the child trafficking case that was busted by the investigating agency earlier.

According to sources, the accused identified as Sourav Adhikari was picked up from his residence in the Thakurpukur area on Tuesday night.

Last month, CID busted a child trafficking racket and arrested two persons including a woman from outside of Shalimar railway station. Police had also rescued a two-day-old girl child who was brought from Bihar for selling.

During the interrogation of the two arrested persons identified as Manik Haldar and Mukul Sarkar, cops came to know that they used to buy newborns from different places in Patna and Gaya in Bihar and sell them in Kolkata.

Several nursing homes and IVF centres were also allegedly involved in this illegal trade. While probing, police learnt that several newborns were sold in Delhi and Hyderabad.

Recently cops came to know about Adhikari who had helped Manik and Mukul to sell the children.

Adhikari works in a nursing home in Thakurpukur area where he met Manik about two years ago.