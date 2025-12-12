Annual Srishtishree Fair begins in Balurghat, to continue till Dec 21

BALURGHAT: The annual Srishtishree Fair was inaugurated on Friday at the Balurghat High School ground, marking the start of a vibrant cultural and exhibition festival that will continue until December 21. The fair will remain open to visitors daily from 3 pm to 8 pm.

Launched four years ago on the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the fair is financially supported by the Gramin Jibika Mission, Anandadhara and organised by the South Dinajpur District Mission Management Unit. The primary aim of the fair is to strengthen the rural economy by offering a platform to unemployed women working under various Self Help Groups (SHGs) to showcase and sell their products.

Daily cultural programmes and exhibitions have been scheduled to highlight local talent, traditional crafts and community participation.

The fair was formally inaugurated by the District Magistrate, South Dinajpur Balasubramanian T in the presence of district officials, representatives and members of SHGs. Speaking at the event, the DM said: “Srishtishree has become an important platform for empowering rural women and promoting local entrepreneurship. We are proud to support this initiative.

The fair reflects the district’s socio-cultural diversity and provides crucial opportunities for SHG members to enhance their livelihoods.”

Zilla Parishad Saha Sabhadipati Ambarish Sarkar added: “This fair brings communities together and plays a significant role in strengthening the rural economy. We look forward to its continued success.”