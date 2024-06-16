Annual revenue collection of state GST dept rises

Kolkata: The annual revenue collection of the Directorate of Commercial Taxes under the state department of Finance (Revenue) has gone up by nearly 300 per cent over the last 10 years.



The collection that was Rs 21,853 crore in 2013-14 rose to Rs 60,617 crore in the just elapsed FY 2023-24.

The increase assumes significance as the number of officers were reduced over the years from 3476 in 2010-11 to 998 in 2023-24 due to administrative restructuring.

The State Goods & Services Tax department (Directorate of Commercial Taxes) contributes more than two-thirds of the annual revenue collection of the state.

“Our officers work tirelessly to ensure growth in collection every year by identifying, sensitising and closing the points of tax evasion. The officers undergo training to sharpen their skills and deliver as appropriately prescribed in the acts and rules.

They apply such skills also through various avenues of technology upon application of data mining methods,” said a Commercial Taxes Directorate Officers Association

(CTDOA) official.

CTDOA is the flagship body in the State Goods & Services Tax Department (Directorate of Commercial Taxes) that looks after the general well-being of its members (officers) and assists in all aspects of their activities including their service related queries, if any.