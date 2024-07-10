Annual floods blessing in disguise for Jaldapara National Park

Alipurduar: Although floods are a curse for many, they are a blessing in disguise for the Jaldapara National Park.



The rich silt brought in by the floodwaters nourishes the forest each year, rejuvenating the rich flora and indirectly, the fauna as well.

Jaldapara National Park is one of the most popular sanctuaries in the country, with the Torsa, Sisamara, and Halong rivers flowing through it. This time, due to incessant rainfall, the waters from the Torsa and Siaimara rivers flooded Jaldapara. According to the forest department, rhinos require vast grasslands to thrive. Currently, Jaldapara boasts a record number of around 300 rhinos. The forests of Dhada, Chepti, Malsa, and Madhua grasses are carefully maintained throughout the year. This time, the national park is being enriched with a total of eight types of grass. The main objective is to strengthen the natural habitat of the rhinos.

Jaldapara currently has a little over 1,500 hectares of grassland, which sustains not only rhinos but also elephants, bison, and deer. The sediment carried from Bhutan by the rivers during floods is rich in minerals, resulting in considerable silt accumulation that enhances the normal growth of grass. Floodwaters standing in the grassland for two or three days also help in eliminating weeds that strangle the undergrowth.

“Flooding in rivers means sedimentation. The type of sediment that gets deposited here is rich in minerals. Silica is one of them. Torsa and Shishamara experienced flooding this year too. But this time, the amount of water along the Torsa River is less, while the amount of water in the Sisamara River is more. The water of Torsa reaches deep into the forest.

Naturally, the grass forest is growing rapidly. Hopefully, the grass forest will be nourished by the water of Torsa this year. It will still rain till July and August,” said Navjeet De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara Wildlife Division.