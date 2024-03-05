Annual cultural prog held at Raiganj Univ

Raiganj: Following an agitation by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the Rai Versy Fest commenced at the Raiganj University on Tuesday. However, the Governor-appointed vice-chancellor (V-C) is facing criticism from the Shiksha Bandhu Samiti for not holding the annual sports meet till now.



It is reported that an annual cultural programme is held in most of the universities of the state in January.

However, the authorities of Raiganj University had no such plans. In the first week of February, a team of TMCP then met Dipak Kumar Roy, V-C, and urged him to hold an annual cultural programme soon for the benefit of the students. Rantu Das, president of North Dinajpur unit of TMCP said: “Annual cultural programme is held in our Raiganj University in January every year. Our V-C had no such plans. The students were upset and were looking forward to it.”

Tapan Nag, president of North Dinajpur unit of TMC Shiksha Bandhu Samity said: “The V-C has not announced the annual sports meet of the university yet. We demand that it be held soon.”

V-C Dipak Kumar Roy abstained from commenting on the issue.