Annual cultural event of Staff Welfare Club of I&CA dept held

KOLKATA: The annual cultural event of the recreation club of the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs was recently held at Rabindra Sadan.



The staff of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department at Nabanna and Writers’ Building are members of this club. Established in the 1960s, the club has a rich history of diverse events. Beyond

cultural programmes, members actively support one another, contribute to children’s book purchases, organise medical assistance, and host retirement programmes.

Notable figures such as Pradip Ghosh and Taradas Bandyopadhyay, son of acclaimed author Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, have been associated with the club.

In 2022, on November 30, the members organised ‘Bhushandir Mathe,’ a play based on a short story by Parashuram (Rajsekhar Basu).

Keeping up with the tradition, on July 4 at Rabindra Sadan, they presented ‘Cholo Potol Tuli,’ a play based on Shibram Chakraborty’s renowned story ‘Aswathama Eti Gojo.’

The performance received high praise when it was staged at Diamond Harbour Rabindra Bhavan as part of a theatre festival. As is customary every year, 22 deserving Madhyamik and Higher Secondary students, who are children of the staff members from the classes of 2023 and 2024, were felicitated.

Meanwhile, Trisha Parui and Sujoy Bhowmick regaled the gathering with their songs.

The event was attended by officials from the I&CA department, including Debasish Biswas, Sharmistha Banerjee and Sudip Das among others.