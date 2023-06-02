‘Annie Device’ to be given to visually impaired students

alipurduar: Under the initiative of the Alipurduar district administration, the lone blind school in the district, “Subodh Sen Smriti Drishtihin Vidyalaya,” is set to receive “Annie Device” to aid visually impaired students.



This modern technology will assist students in their studies. In the initial phase, four devices will be procured at an expense of approximately Rs 5 lakh.

According to the district administration, this is the first such special initiative for visually impaired schools in the state.

Currently, the school caters to 32 students, and additional equipment will be acquired as needed in the future.

District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena stated: “We are commencing this work as a pilot project. We maintain regular communication with the school and understand the challenges faced by these children. When a device can assist us, it is essential to embrace its potential. We hope this device will greatly benefit the students.” A team of experts will soon arrive in Alipurduar to provide training to the school teachers on utilising the new equipment. Teachers will learn effective teaching techniques using these ‘Annie Devices’.