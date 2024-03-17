‘Annapurna Bhandar’ project to bear dividends for TMC candidate in LS polls

Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani, the TMC candidate for the Raiganj Parliamentary Constituency could reap rich dividends in both Raiganj and Kaliyaganj Assembly segments from his Annapurna Bhandar service. Annapurna Bhandar is a project that is run by Kalyani personally.

Under this, a vehicle with food items, including Roti, Dal and curry drives through different rural belts of Raiganj and Kaliyaganj supplying free meals to the economically backward. This has been going on for around three years. Dindayal Kalyani, the former Chairman of Raiganj municipality and the father of Krishna Kalyani passed away around four years ago. Dindayal Kalyani was also vice President of North Dinajpur TMC committee. After his demise, Krishna Kalyani in memory of his father, introduced the Annapurna Bhandar.

“My father used to help the needy. So after his death, I introduced free food service for the needy.

Everyday food is served to more than 2500 people both in urban and rural belts in Raiganj and Kaliyaganj areas. This service will continue till my last breath,” stated Kalyani. Manjur Ali, a resident of Kachimuha in Raiganj said: “Annapurna Bhandar served us with free food during Covid 19 also. It is a great service to society. Krishna Kalyani provides this service from his own coffers. It is a big service to the less fortunate.”