Anjali Jewellers celebrates ‘Dhanteras Utsav’

Kolkata: This festive season, Anjali Jewellers, one of Eastern India’s most trusted jewellery brands, brings a glittering celebration of prosperity and joy with its much-awaited “Dhanteras Utsav”, from October 10 to 20. The event offers an array of irresistible deals across gold, diamond, silver, astrological and costume

jewellery categories.

‘Anjali Jewellers’ is offering a 50 per cent discount on diamond jewellery-making charges as well as Rs 500 + Rs 100 off per gram on the making of gold jewellery. Consumers can avail flat 10 per cent off on the purchase of silver jewellery, up to 10 per cent off on the purchase of astrological stones and up to 20 per cent off on costume jewellery. Consumers can win amazing prizes such as air fryers, smart watches, trolley bags, brass plates, kitchen appliances and more. Customers can also upgrade their old gold jewellery for brand-new designs during the offer period. The offers are available across all showrooms and online at www.anjalijewellers.in.

Speaking on the occasion, Annargha Uuttiya Chowdhury, Director for Anjali Jewellers, said: “Dhanteras is a festival of wealth and well-being, and at Anjali Jewellers, we want every customer to experience the joy of owning or gifting jewellery that shines as brightly as their aspirations. Our Dhanteras Utsav is a way to thank our patrons with unmatched offers and

festive surprises.”