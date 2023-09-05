Anit Thapa writes to include Nepali as lang for Panchayat jobs in GTA

Darjeeling: Anit Thapa, Chief Executive member, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in a letter to Pradip Mazumdar, minister-in-charge of Panchayat and Rural Development department, Government of West Bengal has urged for the inclusion of Nepali as a compulsory/ mandatory subject for recruitment in Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samity in the GTA administered area.



Incidentally, after having remained in a near defunct condition, a two-tier Panchayat election was held in the GTA area after a long gap of 23 years. In the 23 years there have been a number of posts lying vacant.

In his letter, Thapa labelled the Panchayat election in the GTA area as a significant step towards grass root governance heralding in a renewed sense of responsibility and enthusiasm among the residents.

“One of the key aspects that makes our region unique is the predominance of the Nepali language in both spoken and written forms. It is not just a language but is an integral part of our cultural identity.

Thus, I would like to emphasise on the importance of incorporating Nepali as a compulsory subject in the recruitment process in the Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samities against various vacancies/posts in the GTA administered areas.”

This would ensure that selected individuals for these positions are well-versed in the language predominantly used by the local population and also enable effective communication between elective representatives and residents, stated the letter.

“Your support in this endeavour will undoubtedly be a significant step towards empowering our local communities and strengthening the roots of democracy in our region,” stated the letter.