Anit Thapa urges for relaxation of promotion criteria in GTA region

Darjeeling: Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in a letter to Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja has requested that the criteria for promotion to the post of Anganwadi workers be relaxed and brought down to class 10 pass within the GTA region as the process of promotion could not be taken up in the GTA area for over a decade.



“Hundreds of ICDS helpers having qualification of class 10 pass have been looking forward to the promotion process to begin which has not been held in the GTA area for over a decade. Their counterparts in other districts already got promotions much earlier. They are feeling deprived and aggrieved because they did not get an opportunity for promotion even when they had the requisite criteria,” stated the letter. Earlier the criteria for promotion was class 10 pass. However, a memorandum (No. -6058,) on October 17, 2023 was issued by the government stating that the minimum qualification for promotion for Anganwadi helpers is raised to Class 12 pass for all categories.

“The Executive Sabha of the GTA, taking note of the above issue, unanimously resolved in a meeting held on 3-11-2023 that the criteria for promotion to the post of Anganwadi workers may be relaxed and brought down to Class 10 pass within the GTA region since the process of promotion could not be taken up for over a decade. I would sincerely appeal to you for consideration of the same,” stated the letter.

In the letter Thapa, thanked the minister for the initiative in issuing the notification dated 12-09-2023 vide which the District Level Selection and Monitoring Committee for Darjeeling and Kalimpong (GTA area) were reconstituted. “Following this, the process for recruitment of Anganwadi helpers has also begun in the Hills,” informed the letter.