Anit Thapa threatens stir if Union govt fails to include Gorkhas in ST list

Darjeeling: Political temperature of the Darjeeling Hill is all set to rise with Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) to launch dharnas and rallies, protesting against the Union government’s failure to live up to the commitment of including 11 Gorkha communities in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.



Thapa has set Saturday, the last day of the ongoing session of Parliament, as the deadline for the Scheduled Tribe announcement of the Gorkha communities by the Union government, failing which he will launch the protest programme from February 12. “The Gorkhas have made immense contributions to BJPs electoral success. They have voted for the BJP in the last three Lok Sabha elections here with the Gorkhas trusting the BJP to live up to their pre-poll commitments. The Gorkhas have waited patiently for the past 15 years and we are ready to wait till Saturday, the last day of Parliament, for a payback. If nothing major, at least they should include the left out Gorkha sub communities in the Scheduled tribe list. If they fail to announce the inclusion on Saturday, we will be compelled to come out on the streets,” threatened Thapa.

“A tribal status will help our community develop as there are many benefits that come along including reservations and tax holidays,” added Thapa.

The BGPM president stated that dharnas would be held in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong. Following this there will be massive rallies in the Hills. “The three-day-long dharnas will commence from February 12 in front of the DM offices in Darjeeling and Kalimpong along with SDO offices in Kurseong and Mirik. Following this we will hold massive rallies” announced Thapa. In the last Parliamentary polls, the BJP in the party election manifesto assured inclusion of 11 Gorkha sub-communities if elected to power.