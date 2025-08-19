Anit Thapa seeks Min’s intervention in bonus issue for Darj tea garden workers

Darjeeling: Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa has urged the Bengal Labour minister, Moloy Ghatak’s intervention in the early resolution of the bonus issue for the Darjeeling tea industry workers.

On Sunday, Thapa met minister Moloy Ghatak in Kolkata and submitted a memorandum demanding a 20 per cent bonus for Darjeeling tea garden workers ahead of the festive season. In his representation, Thapa highlighted the recurring disputes and delays in bonus payments that create uncertainty and hardship for workers every year, particularly during Puja. He stressed that tea garden labourers, who are the backbone of the globally renowned Darjeeling tea industry, continue to struggle annually for their rightful dues despite their relentless contribution. “This year, workers have raised a genuine demand for a 20 per cent bonus in view of the rising cost of living and their indispensable role in sustaining the industry,” Thapa said.

He urged the Labour department to initiate discussions between management, trade unions and other stakeholders to resolve the issue amicably and well before the festive season.

Calling for a clear and time-bound mechanism, Thapa emphasised that such a step would ensure justice for the workers while maintaining peace, harmony and productivity in the industry.

He expressed faith in the minister’s intervention to secure a fair and timely solution.

All the tea trade unions in the Hills have demanded that 20 per cent bonus be paid to the workers. Incidentally the lowest bonus rate is 8.33 per cent and the highest 20 per cent of the annual earnings of a worker.

The rate is actually negotiated in meetings between management and worker unions.

The planters citing “absenteeism and low productivity” have not agreed to a 20 per cent bonus. In 2024, the Bengal government had issued an advisory of 16 per cent bonus to resolve a stalemate between the management and tea garden workers.