Anit Thapa inaugurates new building of Thurbo Higher Secondary School

DARJEELING: On the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Thursday, Anit Thapa, the Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), inaugurated the newly constructed building of Thurbo Higher Secondary School, located in Nine Mile, Mirik subdivision. The building has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.14 crore by the GTA.

Addressing students and teachers, Thapa emphasised the importance of education, stating, “More important than the building is education itself. Education transforms individuals into educated beings. An educated person does not have to bow before anyone. Schools not only provide education but also instill values. While education prevents us from bowing before anyone, values prevent us from falling. Students who acquire both education and values will be capable of achieving great things in life. Instead of aiming to establish model schools in the hills, we should focus on establishing model education.” Thapa further highlighted the need for progress in the hills, urging people to abandon old habits including violence, bandhs, and unrest. Thapa added: “We have already established a hill free from fear and strikes. The future of our community lies in today’s children. To secure our community’s future, we will invest heavily in education. If we can nurture an educated generation, the safety of our community will be automatically ensured.” Reflecting on the political developments in the region, Thapa remarked: “We wanted to establish democracy in the hills and it has been established. The people of the hills have embraced regional politics, and now the hills are gradually moving on the path of progress.”

The inauguration ceremony was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of MLA and School Management Committee President Milesh Rai. Following the inauguration, a tribute was paid to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers Day.