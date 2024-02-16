Anit Thapa donates physiotherapy machines to hospital

Darjeeling: Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA,) on Friday donated a number of physiotherapy machines to the Kurseong Sub-Divisional Hospital.



The machines include therapeutic ultrasound (UST), transcutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS), muscle stimulator, interferential therapy (IFT) and infrared radiation (IRR).

“We have two physiotherapists in the hospital. However, the hospital was in need of these machines. Owing to the lack of these machines, the physiotherapists were facing problems in treating the patients. Now we can provide better treatment to the public,” stated Dr Ruby Mandal, Sub-Divisional Medical Officer. Earlier patients had to visit Siliguri or go to private facilities for treatment. The machines were handed over during the monthly meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samity on Thursday. “Last month we treated around 127 patients at the Kurseong Hospital. Now with the machines, people suffering from pain and neurological problems can be treated efficiently with these machines,” stated Norkila Bhutia, physiotherapist. Earlier, Anit Thapa had announced that the Kurseong Hospital will soon be revamped and upgraded. Thapa had stated that the 100-bedded Kurseong Hospital will be upgraded and shifted to a location below the Kurseong tourist lodge. The new 200-bed hospital will boast of all modern facilities with a total built up area above 1 lakh sq ft in a 4-storied building. The existing hospital in the middle of the town will be converted into a multilevel parking space.