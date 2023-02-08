Anit Thapa calls on CM, says meet was fruitful

Anit Thapa, Chief Executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state Assembly on Wednesday and raised some issues that the former feels need to be addressed for the smooth functioning of GTA.

He told reporters after the meeting that it has been fruitful, and the Chief Minister has already instructed the Chief Secretary and the Home Secretary to pursue and implement the policy matters that have been struck for a long time.

“I have urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take necessary measures so that all development work and policies of the state government related to transferred departments may be executed/implemented through GTA. The implementation of the policy matters needs to be taken up on a priority basis,” Thapa said.

He maintained that the education system in the Hills is still collapsing and it needs to be revived. Formation of a separate School Service Commission, running of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Mid-Day Meal Program (MDM) in Kalimpong district, approval of Recruitment Rules for appointment of Primary Teachers, formation of a separate Board of Primary Education for GTA were among the educational matters that was flagged off in the meeting.

He added that funds will not be an issue and once the policy matters are prioritised they will come in due course.

“There have been no Panchayat elections since 1986, in the Hills and we are happy that it will be held this year. We also want initiation of the recruitment process for Anganwadi workers and helpers in ICDS projects under GTA area,“ Thapa said.

When asked about the Opposition raising the issue of a separate Gorkhaland state, Thapa said that it is entirely a central subject and his main thrust is the development of the Hills.GTA has been entrusted with administrative, financial and executive powers in the GTA region under section 26 of the GTA Act 2011.