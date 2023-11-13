Animals play key role in ‘Tihar’ festival of the Hills

Darjeeling: During Diwali, ‘Tihar’ is celebrated in the Hills. It is a unique festival revolving around ‘Yamaraj’ — the mythological Lord of Death. Also known as ‘Yamapanchak’, it is one of the most important festivals in the Darjeeling Hills.



The first day of Tihar is Kaktihar, dedicated to crows, believed to be the bird associated with Yamaraj. On this day, food is left on rooftops and open spaces for crows. The next day is the Kukur Tihar and on this day marigold garlands are put on dogs along with vermillion applied on their foreheads. After a round of worshipping, the dog is offered a sumptuous meal.

Even stray dogs are not left out on this day. It is believed that when King Yudhistira (the eldest of the Pandavas as narrated in the epic Mahabharata) managed to reach the gates of heaven in his human form, Yamaraj had accompanied him taking the guise of a dog. The dog is also the steed of the fearful Bhairaba, the God of destruction.

The third day of Tihar, which falls on Diwali, is also called Gai Tiwar. Early in the morning the cow which symbolises goddess Laxmi is worshipped. The houses are painted and marigold garlands are put up on doors to welcome Goddess Laxmi.

In the evening after Laxmi Puja, ‘tika’ is annointed on the forehead of seven small girls as they are worshipped as the forms of Laxmi. Groups of girls dressed in traditional ‘gunue cholo’, sit outside the main entrance of houses and sing the traditional “Bhailo.”

The next day of Gai Tiwar or Laxmi Puja is the Goru Tiwar, the day dedicated to the ox. In the evening Deushi is sung by groups of boys. Both Bhailo and Deushi are forms of folk culture. According to mythology during the Satya Yug, Lord Vishnu in the form of a dwarf had asked for alms from King Bali. King Bali was renowned for his charitable nature.

Keeping to his word King Bali gave away his kingdom to Lord Vishnu. The girls of his kingdom, fearing destruction, in groups, prayed to Goddess Laxmi to bestow the kingdom with riches so that its lost glory could be regained.

Bhailo has emerged from this and is a derivative of Bhela which in Nepali means to form a group. After having acquired Bali’s Kingdom, Lord Vishnu asked for more alms. Helpless King Bali surrendered stating that he had nothing else to offer except his head.

Deushi is derived from “Deu” meaning to give and “Shirey” meaning head. The five day Tihar culminates with Bhai-Tika.