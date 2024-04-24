Animals at Adina Deer Park get glucose, ORS to beat the heatwave

Malda: With temperature in the district soaring to 40 degree Celsius and expected to rise further as per the weather forecast, the deer at the Adina Deer Park under Gazole Police Station are being given glucose and oral rehydration solution (ORS) to fight the heatwave.



Animals in this park are also suffering from the tremendous dry heat along with the people of Malda. The Forest department has taken several measures to save deer and nilgais from the extreme heat.

Adina Deer Forest is located on a few acres of land in Pandua Gram Panchayat (GP) area of Gazole Block. Currently, this deer forest has more than 100 deer of various species. There are also different types of animals in this forest, including nilgai and hares. There is a huge water body on several bighas of land where different types of birds come to catch fish. The place is a centre of attraction not only for the people of the district but also for tourists. Indrajit Das, supervisor of the park, said: “We are taking special measures so that the deer and nilgais don’t fall sick in the extreme heat. Glucose and ORS are being given. There are different types of grains given as breakfast which have been soaked overnight. These grains are also mixed with salt and medicine before serving to the animals. The breakfast has also been preponed. Napier hybrid grass is given to them at noon and in the afternoon, different types of stalks are offered. Apart from these, deer are offered figs and morinda drumsticks to change the taste. Besides, a veterinarian regularly comes and examines the animals.’’

Tarani Mandal who usually takes care of the animals here said: “There are many plants inside the enclosure so the deer have no problem finding shelter under the shade of trees to escape from the sun. Deer and nilgais are completely healthy in this natural environment.”