Animal Resource Development Week and state-level fair held in Malda

Malda: Animal Resource Development (ARD) Week celebration and the two-day state-level fair started in Malda district under West Bengal Animal Resource Development department from January 19. The fair was inaugurated by Swapan Debnath, state minister of ARD, on January 20 which concluded on 21.



Animal lovers from different districts of Bengal were present at this two-day livestock fair on January 20-21 at Brindavani Maidan in the English Bazar on Saturday and Sunday. A dog show was organised in the fair on Saturday which attracted much attention. Various breeds of dogs, including Beagles, Pomeranians, Labs among other domestic breeds of dogs were on display.

Free health check up camp for the rearers of animals, quiz competition, vasectomy of stray dogs, sit and draw for children were also organised in these 2 days. Minister Swapan Debnath announced the huge development done in the field of ARD in the past 12 years. He said: “Bengal has achieved the second position in the production of milk and meat in the whole country. Also, the state ranks fourth in India in terms of egg production. We hope that the shortfall will be filled within this year. Besides, a project of Rs 40 crore for egg production has been taken up in the district.”

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, made an appeal to the minister of the department to set up a processing unit for meat-based food products in Malda. The minister in-charge of the department has expressed positive responses regarding this proposal.

Since a huge number of households in Malda district rear goats and sheep in sufficient numbers, adoption of this method may yield promising results in the future, said the minister. Samar Mukherjee, MLA Ratua, declared to arrange 3 bighas of land for the supposed meat production unit.

Further, during the ARD week celebration during January 19 to 25, various programmes have been arranged by the department at both Brindavani Maidan and Kazigram area. Cow rally, calf rally, blood donation camps will also be organised. About 32 stalls have been set up for ARD and other allied departments

while keeping 4 exclusively for the Health department.