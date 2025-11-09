Animal lovers applaud Kolkata school for its stand on continuing campus dog care

Kolkata: Animal lovers and activists have commended St. Thomas’ Day School in Kolkata for its decision to continue allowing community care for dogs residing on its campus, describing it as an example for others to follow.

In a notice issued on Friday, principal Aniket Deb Roy stated that the campus dogs are looked after by students, teachers, and staff who have voluntarily taken up the responsibility. “This community-led approach has created a harmonious coexistence that reflects our institutional values,” the notice read.

It added: “Displacement would harm both animals and people. Our caregivers have invested time and emotion into these relationships. Removal simply shifts the problem—new dogs will arrive, but without the established care network our current population enjoys. We support our community’s compassionate efforts.” The statement has drawn wide appreciation on social media, particularly in light of the Supreme Court’s (SC) order on November 7 directing all states and Union Territories to “forthwith” remove stray dogs from the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands or depots and Railway stations and relocate them “to a designated shelter” after due sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. Actress Sreelekha Mitra praised the school’s stand, saying: “I thanked the school authorities because this is what should be done.” Criticising the SC’s order, she added: “How can the Supreme Court give a verdict that goes against nature? Community dogs have lived alongside us for years. They can’t talk or vote—that’s why people like us must speak for them. The verdict seems very vindictive and clearly a fight of ego.”

Drawing a comparison with Denmark, where children aged six to 16 attend weekly empathy classes that include lessons on kindness towards animals, Mitra said: “There, children are taught empathy, while here we are teaching fear. It is well known that those who grow into criminals often start by torturing animals. Instead of curbing crime, the verdict will only widen the path of violence.”

Television host Sudipa Chatterjee also voiced disappointment, saying: “So many people have protested and appealed, yet none of it mattered. I am very heartbroken.” She expressed hope that “no cruelty will be allowed in West Bengal and Kolkata,” adding that “many in the state government are animal lovers.”

Actor and director Tathagata Mukherjee also praised the school’s decision, saying: “The principal and the entire school administration deserve appreciation for setting such an example.

The Supreme Court’s verdict is not only anti-humanitarian but also unconstitutional. Someone may not like dogs, someone else may not like cows—but that does not mean they should be removed. Maybe someone does not like me—should I be removed too?”