‘Animal cruelty’ charges: 6 migrants from Malda arrested in Punjab

Malda: A fresh wave of concern gripped Malda’s migrant worker families after six labourers from Chanchal-I block were arrested in Punjab’s Ludhiana. The arrested workers—Zakir Hossain, Raihan Alam, Kurban Ali, Azam Ali, Minzar Ali and Moktar Alam—are currently lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail on charges, including animal cruelty.

According to their families, the men had left for Ludhiana 12 days ago in search of work. They were employed at a poultry farm and were also residing in a godown on the farm premises. On the night of their arrest, police allegedly raided the godown without prior notice and took them into custody.

“Late at night, the police picked them up from the godown where they were staying. Later, we were informed through a phone call from Ludhiana Police,” said a family member of one of the arrested men. Following the call, family members rushed to Punjab and met the detainees at Ludhiana Central Jail. They allege the arrested workers were physically assaulted in custody and subjected to electric shocks.

Mohammad Anwarul Haque, elder brother of Zakir Hossain, said: “It’s all over for us. Whatever little money I had, I gave to a lawyer the police referred. But now we are getting no help at all.” The lawyer allegedly charged Rs 10,000 per person but has not provided any meaningful legal aid so far.

Malda District Migrant Workers’ Welfare Committee member ATM Rafikul Hossain expressed concern over the incident, stating: “Harassment of Bengali-speaking workers in other states is not new. We’ve informed State Migrant Workers’ Welfare Committee Chairman Samirul Islam and are hoping for prompt intervention.”

Naushad Ali, Assistant Labour Commissioner of Chanchal Sub-Division, confirmed the arrests. “The Ludhiana Police have booked the six under three sections, including animal cruelty. We’ve informed the district administration,” he said. With past incidents like the detention of 19 labourers in Odisha still fresh, these arrests have sparked fear among other migrant workers and their families in Malda, already struggling with poverty and uncertainty.