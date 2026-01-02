Aniket Mahato quits WBJDF trust board over ‘non-transparent functioning’

Kolkata: Junior doctor Aniket Mahato, one of the prominent faces of the movement seeking justice for the RG Kar Medical College incident, has resigned from the Board of Trustees of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF).

In a detailed resignation letter dated December 31, Mahato explained that his decision stemmed from serious disagreements over the functioning and structure of the organisation.

In his letter addressed to the WBJDF Board of Trustees, Mahato stated that the process adopted to form the executive committee of the trust was neither transparent nor democratic. He alleged that despite repeatedly raising concerns and suggesting that the committee be constituted through proper discussion, consultation and legal guidance, his objections were ignored. According to him, the current structure of the trust lacks legal clarity and departs from the principles on which the platform was originally formed.

Referring to the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Mahato recalled how the WBJDF emerged from a spontaneous, collective protest demanding justice and systemic reforms. He noted that while the movement initially drew nationwide and even international attention, internal differences and organisational decisions have weakened its effectiveness.

Clarifying his stand, Mahato said his resignation does not mean withdrawal from the movement. He reaffirmed his commitment to the struggle for justice and stated that he would continue to stand by the cause independently.