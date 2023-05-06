‘Anguished by SOS messages; helpline set up for stranded people in Manipur’

Kolkata: Expressing concern over the safety of the people of Manipur and others hailing from different parts of the country currently stranded there, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday reiterated that the state government is committed to “stand by the people” and has decided to make every effort to evacuate people stranded there in coordination with the Manipur government.



Banerjee, through her Twitter handle, also announced two helpline numbers — 033-22143526 and 033-22535185 for those seeking assistance regarding evacuation from Manipur.

She maintained that state Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi has been directed to monitor the entire process to help people in distress and despair.

“Deeply anguished by the kind of messages and SOS we are receiving from Manipur. I am concerned about the safety of the people of Manipur and others hailing from different parts of the country, now stranded there. Government of Bengal is committed to stand by the people & has decided to make every effort to evacuate people stranded there in coordination with the Govt of Manipur,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

She further wrote: “The Chief Secretary has been directed to monitor the entire process, to help people in distress and despair. We are with the people at all times. Urge everyone to maintain peace.”

Banerjee on Thursday had expressed concern over the situation in violence-torn Manipur and urged the Prime Minister and Union Home minister to take steps to restore peace in the north-eastern state. She had also urged the people of Manipur to stay calm and uphold peace.

The Manipur government had already issued ‘shoot at sight’ orders in “extreme cases” to contain spiralling violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community, which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.