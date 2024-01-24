'Anganwadi workers recruited before Aug 1, 2022 to be eligible for promotion if Class X pass’

Finally, the long- standing impasse surrounding the promotion of Anganwadi workers of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area has been resolved. A West Bengal Government memorandum issued on January 19 states that AWHs who have been recruited prior to the issuance of Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 guidelines, prior to 01.08.2022 will remain eligible for promotion to AWW as per provisions applicable then (Class 10 pass).

The memorandum dated January 19, 2024, issued by the department of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare, Government of West Bengal states that the earlier memorandum dated 10/10/2023 is “hereby modified. Accordingly, it is clarified that all AWHs who have been recruited prior to the issue of Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 guidelines vide Memo No. 11/4/2021-CD-1(e-95706) dated 01/08/2022 issued by Ministry of WCD, Government of India, i.e. prior to 01/08/2022, will remain eligible for promotion to AWW as per provisions applicable then, subject to fulfillment of other conditions as prescribed by the state.” Earlier the criteria for promotion was Class 10 pass. However a memorandum issued on October 17, 2023 was issued by the government stating that the minimum qualification for promotion for Anganwadi Helpers is raised to Class 12 pass for all categories. Anit Thapa, Chief Executive Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in a letter to Social Welfare minister Sashi Panja on December 14, 2023, had requested that the criteria for promotion to the post Anganwadi workers be relaxed and brought down to Class 10 pass within the GTA region as the process of promotion could not be taken up in the GTA area for over a decade.“Hundreds of ICDS helpers having qualification of Class 10 pass have been looking forward for the promotion process to begin which was not held in the GTA area for over a decade. Their counterparts in other districts have already got promotion much earlier but did not take place in the GTA area. They are feeling deprived and aggrieved because they did not get an opportunity for promotion even when they had the requisite criteria,” stated the letter. The Executive Sabha of the GTA, taking note of the above issue, unanimously resolved in a meeting held on 3-11-2023 that the criteria for promotion to the post of Anganwadi Workers may be relaxed and brought down to Class 10 pass within the

GTA region.

“The memorandum issued by the state government has addressed the issue and has brought major relief, especially for the ICDS workers of the GTA area. We thank the Government for this,” added Thapa.